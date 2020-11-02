'You have got to be kidding me': Kyogle mayor's fury

KYOGLE Mayor Danielle Mulholland has hit out over news the state government is spending $3 billion on a tunnel in Sydney.

Posting on her Facebook page over the weekend, she said the 29km tunnel from West Pennant Hills to Wahroonga would reportedly save commuters 15 minutes in travel time.

"The comment on the news was it fixes one of the worst road in Australia (Alan Tudge, NSW Infrastructure Minister)," she wrote.

"You have got to be kidding me.

"Fund the Clarence Way! $33 million.

"Eight years of lobbying and who knows how long the lobbying was going on before I was on council.

"If you want to know what a bad road feels like, drive the Clarence Way.

"I am chomping at the bit to find out whether our current $33m funding submission currently with the state government is successful.

"If it is unsuccessful, I honestly think I will lose my mind.

"The North Coast Parliamentary Secretary, Ben Franklin drove it after I asked him to, following the new Tabulam bridge opening. Kudos to Ben for following through and making representations on our behalf.

"Janelle Saffin drives it almost as much as I do and has been following up for us as well.

"If we don't get at least part of it funded, I will be 'top of my head blowing off' furious.

"Enough is enough. Just fund the road.

"It was given to us by the state government when two thirds of its life was used up.

"It's over 100km of road.

"With our rates base, there's no way in the world we can fund it alone."

The post resonated with many people in the Kyogle community, with comments that it was time for the government to deliver meaningful projects for rural and regional areas.

Susan Osborne: "I'm disgusted that amount of money saves commuters only 15 minutes. How is that a viable project Imagine the amount of work fixing our roads will bring to our local people. Not only boosting our economy with employment but will encourage people to visit and invest in the region."

Felicity Cahill: "I drove from Tabulam to Urbenville and back yesterday. Most of the road is average to bad, a few bits good, and some atrocious! Would hate to have to do it regularly."

Nerida Jones: "Drove from the highway into Bonalbo on Thursday couldn't believe how large the pot holes were. So dangerous if you don't know the road."

Leasa Laarhoven: "They have no idea about life outside the city, especially transport related issues. Good luck and thanks for trying even when it seems impossible. I hope we get a pleasant surprise."