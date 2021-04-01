‘You got me’: Man stole bike, tried to sell at pawn shop

A man who stole a mountain bike tried to sell it at a Cash Converters.

A Tweed man who stole a mountain bike tried to pawn it off at a Cash Converters.

Last year, sometime between 8pm on November 20 and 4pm November 21, Allan Paul Bergquist — in company of a co-accused — went to a Compass Way Tweed Heads home, where the co-accused was captured on CCTV jumping a fence and letting Bergquist in through a gate.

The pair then walked into a carport and two Merida mountain bikes were removed.

They left the address by riding the stolen bikes.

Bergquist then went to Cash Converters in Coolangatta, where he presented the bike.

On March 6, 2021, at 12.45am Bergquist was stopped and spoken to on Kennedy Drive, at the time he was with the co-accused who had the other suspected stolen bike.

Bergquist was shown the CCTV images, declined to be interviewed and stated “you got me.”

He later said he did not fully recall the incidents due to substance abuse but acknowledge the CCTV images were him.

Bergquist pleaded guilty in Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday to larceny, trespass and dispose of stolen property.

Self-represented, the 36-year-old said he was under the influence of alcohol at the time.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy told Bergquist disposing of stolen goods was the “ultimate act of dispossession” as it made it harder for the property to be returned to the owner.

Bergquist was convicted and sentenced to a two year community corrections order and fined $300.