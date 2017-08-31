"You f**ken slut": Woman assaults magistrate

A WOMAN threw a chair at a female magistrate and called her a "f**ken slut" after her boyfriend was jailed for habitual domestic violence of which she herself was the victim.

The 20-year-old woman had endured a long history of violent abuse from her partner and he was sentenced for his crimes in Ballina Local Court in February this year.

But when Magistrate R Denes ordered him to serve 18 months in prison, the young woman became enraged.

On hearing the sentence, she ran towards the bench and yelled "you f***en sl*t, f**k you, f**k you".

She picked up a chair as she ran by the bar and ran towards Magistrate Denes, who took evasive action and escaped into her chambers.

The woman was heard yelling "I love you" to her abuser as she stood at the bench.

A police officer and a sheriff tackled the woman and put her in the court room dock where she continued to yell and scream.

After they escorted her boyfriend back to his cell, they returned to lead her in handcuffs from the courtroom to the police station cells.

But when one of the officers opened a door en route to the station she kicked him violently in the back of his right leg, bending it forward and nearly causing him to fall.

The woman was charged with threatening or injuring a person for being a judicial officer, assaulting a police officer causing actual bodily harm, and behaving in an offensive manner in a public place.

On Wednesday in Lismore Local Court, sentencing Magistrate Annette Sinclair said the behaviour was "completely unacceptable".

She said it was "extremely frightening" for the magistrate involved and it was important to "send a message" to anyone tempted to disbehave in the courtroom setting that "it just will not be tolerated".

However, Magistrate Sinclair accepted that the offence was isolated and the woman had no prior convictions, and had been emotionally traumatised when the offence occurred.

The woman received a suspended jail sentence of eight months, 150 hours of community service, and was fined $400.