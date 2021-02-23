‘You disgust me’: Kyrgios texts exposed

Nick Kyrgios’ relationship appears to be on the verge of collapse after his girlfriend shared a heated text message exchange to social media.

Nick Kyrgios’ relationship appears to be on the verge of collapse after his girlfriend shared a heated text message exchange to social media.

Nick Kyrgios' relationship with Chiara Passari appears to be on the verge of collapse after a heated text message exchange was shared to Instagram.

Their love seemed to be soaring to new heights during this year's Australian Open, but the couple has once again raised doubts about their tumutuous relationship following curious behaviour on social media.

Last week, Kyrgios and Passari wiped photos of each other from their Instagram profiles before uploading Valentine's Day messages a few days later.

Passari also shared a series of cryptic Instagram stories this month, posting and then deleting an even more explosive message on the weekend.

"Cheaters always want you to be loyal while they're being unfaithful," Passari posted earlier this month.

However, Kyrgios indicated they were on track by writing messages like "Miss u Chizzel" on the camera lens after his Australian Open matches.

Nick Kyrgios and Chiara Passari, Picture: Instagram

But the social media posts took an ugly turn when Passari shared a screenshot of what appeared to be an emotionally-charged text message exchange with Kyrgios, which she deleted soon after.

Kyrgios: "Bye"

K: "Hahaha you got a dude there hahahaha"

K: "Too good."

K: "You disgust me … haha"

K: "Hahahahhaaha"

K: "So good"

K: 'Enjoy your life hshshs'

Passari: "You just told me everything without even knowing hahahaha."

K: "What?"

K: "Haha"

P: "I'm sorry you hate yourself"

K: "Goodluck"

P: "Be in Canberra the rest of your life … hahahahaha"

Nick Kyrgios and Chiara Passari in July last year.

As of Tuesday evening, Kyrgios and Passari do not follow each other on the social media platform.

Passari flew from Canberra to attend Kyrgios' third round Australian Open match against Dominic Thiem, which proved a five-set thriller.

Kyrgios and Passari spent Valentine's Day together in Melbourne, but she was captured leaning awkwardly away from his attempt to kiss her during an Australian Open broadcast.

Nick Kyrgios spotted at the Australian Open with his girlfriend.

Last Thursday, Passari posted an image of herself with Kyrgios, which was captioned: "I have learnt a lot and am also learning a lot about myself since meeting you.

"There will always be struggles but as long as that magic and those unforgettable experiences are there it's all worth it.

"Happy belated Valentine's. I love you."

One week later, the pair have seemingly parted ways.

Originally published as 'You disgust me': Kyrgios texts exposed