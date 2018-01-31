You could win $1M by letting someone check out your house

HOW would you like to win $1 million to spend on a new home?

LJ Hooker Evans Head are dangling the lucrative opportunity for property owners in Evans Head, Woodburn, Broadwater and Coraki and surrounds.

From February 1 to April 30, any home owner who has a market update with LJ Hooker Evans Head will go into a draw for the chance to spin the LJ Hooker Prize Wheel. The wheel is stacked with opportunities, including the major $1 million to spend with LJ Hooker.

Home owners who decide to list their property with LJ Hooker during the competition period will receive another five chances to spin the wheel. Furthermore, a home owner who decides to sell their property via auction with LJ Hooker will receive another five entries - 11 chances in total - to win one of the many prizes.

Landlords have a separate opportunity to spin the wheel and win a prize. When landlords contact a local LJ Hooker property management specialist to find out how much rent they could achieve or improvements that will attract increased income and quality tenants, they'll also go into the draw to win.

LJ Hooker Evans Head Principal Brian O'Farrell expected many home owners and landlords throughout the area to take up the offer.

"With 2018 well and truly underway, now is a great time for people to take stock of their financial situation," said Mr. O'Farrell.

"For many, our homes and property investments are central to our wealth. Finding out how your property is performing via a professional market update is the first step in any property journey: owners wanting to move need to know what price they could achieve for their existing home, while landlords need to know how to maximise their investment return.

"Many local home owners and landlords have been seeking guidance from LJ Hooker Evans Head on where they're placed in their property journey and we anticipate more to contact us, especially with the chance to earn $1 million in the process."