You could lead the world in shark management

DPI tags a shark as part of the NSW Government's $16 million Shark Management Strategy.

HAVE you got an idea for an innovative project to help protect beach goers from shark attacks?

You may be able to fund it through The Department of Primary Industries (DPI).

The Shark Management Strategy Grants Program invites technology developers, researchers, organisations, educational institutions, businesses and individuals to apply for funding for a range of technologies, in particular personal protective devices.

DPI Director of Fisheries Research, Dr Natalie Moltschaniwskyj, said this is the second round of $200,000, which is available to support projects that reduce the risk of shark interactions and minimise the impact on other marine life.

"We have more data and research on sharks than we've ever had and I look forward to seeing what other ideas can be brought to life,” Dr Moltschaniwskyj said.

Both national and international applicants are encouraged to apply.

Key areas for funding which align with the NSW Shark Management Strategy are:

- Personal shark deterrents such as protective wetsuits, small electrical and magnetic devices and area-based shark deterrents.

- Shark detection methods such as sonar technologies and shark recognition software.

- Shark biology relevant to interactions with humans like sensory systems.

- Socio-economics of shark-human interactions for example how changes in human behaviour and perceptions following the implementation of particular approaches.

Joint applications are encouraged and proposed projects should be one year in duration.

Funding for individual projects would generally not exceed $50,000

To apply for a grant, applicants will first need to complete an Expression of Interest (EOI) form