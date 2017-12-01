Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

You could be paying $500 more than necessary on power bills

Power prices are costing NSW residents millions more than necessary.
Power prices are costing NSW residents millions more than necessary. Will Hunter
JASMINE BURKE
by

ENERGY customers could save up to $556 a year just by changing electricity retailer.

A new report has confirmed that more than 735,000 people in NSW are paying too much for electricity.

These facts are contained in the Australian Energy Regulator's Annual Report on Compliance & Performance of the Retail Energy Market 2016-17.

Labor Leader in the Legislative Council and Shadow Energy Minister, Adam Searle MLC said the report showed that 22 per cent of customers were paying way more than they should because they are still on standard retail contracts.

This amounts to between $300 million and $400 million as the total amount that NSW consumers could save.

The report also shows that over the past 12 months, New South Wales had the largest electricity price increases at 10.6 per cent to $1419, or up 13.5 per cent for concession customers to $1144.

This is before the 15-20 per cent increases put in place by the big three energy retailers from July 1 this year.

Mr Searle said it was time to re-regulate the retail electricity market.

"The electricity companies are profiteering at the expense of consumers - many of whom may not understand the system and the fact that they are being ripped off.”

Topics:  electricity prices northern rivers community power bills

Lismore Northern Star
BIG PLANS: 3500 blocks of land, hotel, shops and golf course

BIG PLANS: 3500 blocks of land, hotel, shops and golf course

THIS "grand vision" development, which is only in its very early stages, would completely reshape the Wollongbar plateau in northern NSW.

REVEALED: Lismore's new recycled Christmas tree

Lismore's new Christmas tree has arrived.

200 old road signs, 100 recycled corflutes and a "whole lotta love”

We have the 7 worst areas for melanoma

Effect of 3 hours in the sun.

Cancer Institute's data reveals an alarming rate of skin cancer

Young netballer selected for state team

FOCUS: Alsttonville netballer Leilani Rohweder has been selected in the NSW Under-17 team.

Hard work is paying off for Leilani on the netball court

Local Partners