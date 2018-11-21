Pilot ‘warned’ before Tablelands crash

Wayne Robertson crashed his Piper Aztec between Mareeba and Dimbulah in March 2016. PHOTO: Katherine Kokkonen

PILOT Wayne Robertson's Piper Aztec light plane got the attention of engineers for all the wrong reasons before crashing between Mareeba and Dimbulah, a court heard.

Mr Robertson allegedly carried out unpermitted maintenance before taking off from Mareeba Aiport in March 2016, when the aircraft was unsafe to fly. It came down in a cane field near Chettle Rd after the left engine failed on Saturday, March 6.

He is facing five charges brought by the Civil Aviation Safety Authority in Cairns Magistrates Court.

Mr Robertson has pleaded not guilty and is representing himself. The court yesterday heard that in the week before the crash, he had been working on the Piper Aztec at Mareeba Airport ahead of a flight to Darwin, with airfield engineers noticing that he was having trouble with the engines.

Pilot Wayne Robertson sustained non-lifethreatening injuries in a plane crash between Mareeba and Dimbulah on Saturday. PHOTO: Katherine Kokkonen

Rotorworks Mareeba engineer Stephen Johnstone told the court Mr Robertson had been growing irritated.

"Wayne seemed to be getting pretty frustrated that he couldn't get it sorted out," he said. "The right hand engine was running pretty roughly, it was backfiring."

He said problems had seemed to have spread to the left engine by Friday March 5.

"I said (to Wayne) we believed it was stuck valves or something internal with the engine," Mr Johnstone said.

He had warned Mr Robertson not to fly. "I said: 'You can't fly out of here, Wayne, it has got major issues and it is not getting any better.' "

Owner and chief engineer of Tableland Aircraft Maintenance, Wayne McGilvray, said he had seen the Piper take off and settle back on the ground on the day of the crash, before climbing to about 50ft. "It sounded very rough. I expected the aircraft to crash," Mr McGilvray said. "About five minutes later I heard sirens."

Mr Robertson told the court allegations about "stuck valves" were "irrelevant."

"There is no one more experienced than me in rectifying issue with those engines than me," he said. "Tests were carried out to eliminate speculation that there were stuck valves. I was frustrated because the roughness repeated itself, but by Friday afternoon it was all fine."

He said he had taken the Piper out for a "proving flight" on March 6.

"It has never been established by CASA what was wrong with the aeroplane."

The trial continues.