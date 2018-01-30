'You can't do anything to me': Alstonville teen to police

An Alstonville teenager will face court next month.

AN ALSTONVILLE teenager will face court next month after he refused to do a roadside breath test.

Police allege that at 9.55pm on Sunday they saw a car driving above the speed limit on Wardell Rd.

Police stopped the vehicle and spoke to the driver, an 19-year-old Alstonville man who produced a P1 licence.

He was asked to undergo a breath test and allegedly replied: "No, I don't have to blow in the device and you can't do anything to me and you have to let me go."

He was given two more chances to provide a breath sample but refused.

He was placed under arrest and taken to Ballina Police Station, where he provided a breath analysis that placed his reading in the mid range.

He was charged with refusing to submit a breath test and mid range drink driving.

His licence was suspended and he will appear at Ballina Local Court in February.

