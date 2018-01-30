Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

'You can't do anything to me': Alstonville teen to police

An Alstonville teenager will face court next month.
An Alstonville teenager will face court next month. Trevor Veale

AN ALSTONVILLE teenager will face court next month after he refused to do a roadside breath test.

Police allege that at 9.55pm on Sunday they saw a car driving above the speed limit on Wardell Rd.

Police stopped the vehicle and spoke to the driver, an 19-year-old Alstonville man who produced a P1 licence.

He was asked to undergo a breath test and allegedly replied: "No, I don't have to blow in the device and you can't do anything to me and you have to let me go."

He was given two more chances to provide a breath sample but refused.

He was placed under arrest and taken to Ballina Police Station, where he provided a breath analysis that placed his reading in the mid range.

He was charged with refusing to submit a breath test and mid range drink driving.

His licence was suspended and he will appear at Ballina Local Court in February.
 

Topics:  alstonville drink drive northern rivers crime

Lismore Northern Star
Woman disappears after getting off plane

Woman disappears after getting off plane

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help locate a woman who failed to arrive in Byron Bay by bus.

Man injured in shopping centre gas explosion named

Cafe Fix at Ballina Central is still closed today after a gas explosion.

A man remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital

Australia's largest floating solar farm switches on

Lismore Community Solar - a project which includes the construction of Australia's largest floating solar farm - was launched this morning at East Lismore Sewage Treatment Plant.

Project puts Lismore at forefront of clean energy innovation

CCTV: Footage released from machete robbery

Police have released CCTV images in a renewed appeal following an armed robbery at a licensed club in Casino late last year.

Have you seen this car?

Local Partners