'You can't be serious': Huge brown snake shocks catcher

GEORGE the Snake Catcher was shocked to find one of the largest brown snakes he has ever caught nestled on a property in Tyagarah.

"Luckily the parents spotted the snake before the two young children walked towards it," he said.

"I said a prayer when I saw it."

George had driven to the property and was met by the home owners, who were understandably agitated and disturbed at finding the venomous snake on their property.

But George had no idea what was about to unfold.

"I thought there were two of them when I first saw the snake," he said.

"I thought, 'what's going on here?'"

George the Snake Catcher with the giant brown snake he managed to safely remove after it was found at a Tyagarah house. Contributed

Reasoning the snakes were the occasional late starters or males in combat he continued as normal and proceeded to retrieve the reptiles.

"I almost didn't want to go too close and then I had a big look at it," he said.

"It didn't even fight with me initially.

"I grabbed him.

"He was just in front of a short knee-high mesa block wall, and I grabbed him with my pole and I started pulling and pulling.

"And I thought, is that thing never going to end."

The large snake surprised everyone when its full size was revealed.

"He was unfolding his body and moving and moving and moving and pulling back as he was stretching his body and I said, 'you can't be serious'," George said.

"But I was lucky because you can see in the photo that he had just eaten two mice and he was still a bit slow and heavy with the meal."

George said it was one of the biggest brown snakes he had ever caught since starting his records in November 1996, which show he has caught well over 4000 brown snakes.

"If it survived that long it must have managed to stay out of everyone's way, however just like me if I am pressed and put up against the wall I am sure I can protect myself in the most effective way."

He estimated the length of the snake to be 2.5 metres long.

George generally allows the snake to digest its food before finding a new place to set it free.

It can prove a challenge to find just the right location to release the reptile.

"If I let him go anywhere in the vicinity he will go straight back to where he was because that is what he is familiar with," he said.

George said he was sure he would find the perfect spot to release the snake.