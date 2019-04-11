You Can't Ask That is the kind of reality TV we need

Flora and Keith in one of the episodes of the third season of ABC TV's You Can't Ask That.

KIRK Docker and Aaron Smith are the directors behind an unassuming TV program that has all the elements to be one of the unforgettable series of the year: You Can't Ask That.

In this program questions are put to and answered by the minorities that they relate to.

After releasing its third series on iView and ABC TV, this week I got an education on intersex people, I had a lively conversation with my partner about survivors of domestic violence, yelled at the ex-politicians, learnt what a dagwood dog is and fell in love with the Australian deaf community.

You Can't Ask That is MAFS without the unnecessary drama and the fake lips and boobs, it's Go Back to Where You Came From without race-baiting, and it's a point of contact, an opportunity to answer questions without Tony Jones taking them as a comment in Q&A.

With You Can't Ask That, I have no idea what I'm getting into: there is no marketing campaign triggering my fear of missing out. This program is like that lovely chat you have with a new friend at the bus station, at the cafe or in a bus.

The program is meant to tackle judgement from the mainstream head-on, so it does not mince its words.

Nobody would ever dare to ask 'why didn't you just leave' to a victim of domestic violence, except for this program, because you know the question is an opportunity to connect, educate, communicate and emphasise.

There is laughter and tears but there is no celebrity presenter trying to get a Gold Logie nomination.

Producers of the world, and I know many live in this area, watch this and learn from this. There is much to be gained from this kind of content.