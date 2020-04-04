You can still wet a line in NSW amid virus restrictions

Recreational fishing, including from a boat, is allowed in NSW, but the COVID-19 social-distancing rules still apply.

THE weekend is coming up, and if you feel like wetting a line, the simple answer is: You can do it within the current COVID-19 social-distancing rules.

And that includes fishing from a boat.

The NSW Department of Primary Industries’ website states that “the advice from NSW Police is that fishing is permitted, as long as people follow all other advice in relation to social distancing and gatherings of two or more people.”

Social-distancing rules particularly come into play when fishing from popular wharves or other structures — anglers have to keep 1.5m apart.

Boating falls under NSW Roads and Maritime Services.

The RMS website says if you are on a boat, “social-distancing rules always apply – at the boat ramp and on your boat.”

“You should only be on your boat alone, or with no more than one other person; or with family who ordinarily live in the same household as you,” the website states.

Fishing counts as a “reasonable excuse” to leave home and to use your boat. Kayaking, sailing and paddling also are on the list as a form of exercise.

However, the advice is “if you do need to go out, stick to your local waters, and do not gather with more than two people unless with members of the same household.”

But forget about hitting the road and chasing fish away from where you live.

“Packing up your boat for a road trip and a half-day fishing expedition is not in the spirit of the restrictions,” the RMS website states.

And if you are on the water, the skipper is responsible for ensuring the social-distancing rules are applied, on top of their usual responsibilities for safety equipment, speed and being on the look out.

For the latest information on coronavirus and current restrictions, members of the community are encouraged to check the NSW Government website for regular updates.