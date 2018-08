People were cuing up for 20 minutes to get their hands on the $5 specials for Zambrero's opening day.

YOUR favourite fast food Mexican restaurant in Lismore, Zambrero now delivers to your hungry bellies.

All you have to do is download the Zambrero Australia App and spend a minimum of $18.

Perfect if you're too busy to leave the office for lunch or stuck at home need an easy option for dinner, they deliver between 11.30am-2pm and 5-8pm.

$5 delivery fee.