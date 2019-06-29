You can help with the whale census this weekend

NORTHERN Rivers residents and visitors can join this year's official whale census this Sunday.

There will be NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) staff and members of the Organisation for the Rescue and Research of Cetaceans in Australia (ORRCA) members at Cape Byron Lighthouse, plus other locations in Victoria, Western Australia and New Zealand on the same day.

ORRCA Second Vice President, Jools Farrell highlighted the importance of the census.

"As the whale season gets underway, the information gathered will help us get a 'snapshot' of whale movements and behaviour around Australia," she said.

Ms Farrel explained the whale census will run from dawn until dusk across the country.

"This data will be analysed and used by ORRCA to understand more about these wonderful animals, such as their population growth levels, and how we can best protect them now and into the future through measures such as sustainable fishing practices, and public education.

"The northern Humpback Whale migration is in full swing with pods being regularly sighted passing Cape Byron.

"The Humpback Whale is listed as a threatened species in NSW. We see that the population is steadily increasing at a rate of about 10 per cent per year, and numbers are predicted to reach in excess of 35,000 this year."

NPWS Education Coordinator Lee Middleton said Cape Byron is one of the best vantage points in Australia to view passing whales.

"The Byron Bay community and visitors have the opportunity to contribute to this important research by coming along to the event up at Cape Byron," she said.

People interested in attending the census event are encouraged to use Cape Byron's walking tracks to access the lighthouse as parking is limited and entry fee is $8 per car.

Sighting data log sheets are available at orrca.org.au, just head to either Cape Byron or your local headland and start counting on the day.

You can also share your whale sightings on Twitter with the @wildaboutwhales community using #whaleon, log the sightings via the mobile app Whales NSW, and check out where the whales are using the map on the ORRCA website.

Anyone who witnesses any incidents involving marine mammals, please call ORRCA on 02 9415 3333.