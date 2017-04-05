You can breathe: The rain is set to ease

TRaffic leaves Lismore as heavy rain blocks off roads and an evacuation order is issued.

AS THE region continues the massive clean up, many are feeling nervous when looking out at the drizzling weather that continues.

Neale Fraser, senior forecaster at the Bureau of Meteorology, confirmed the rainy conditions the Northern Rivers has been experiencing was not over yet.

"It looks like the showers are going to continue for quite a few more days to come," he said.

But Mr Fraser said there was an average of 10-20mm predicted to fall overnight, and while some locations across the Northern Rivers might get less or more than that, there was no reason to panic with the thought of more flooding.

"But nothing like what (ex-tropical cyclone) Debbie caused. Just annoying showery type weather," he said.

"The worst of it will be the next three to four days."

Thursday

Set to be cloudy with a 90% chance of showers near the coast and an 80% chance of showers inland.

Light winds becoming southerly 15 to 20 km/h in the middle of the day then becoming light in the evening.

Overnight temperatures falling to around 15 with daytime temperatures reaching the low 20s.

Friday

Partly cloudy with an 80% chance of showers, most likely in the morning and afternoon.

The chance of a thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon.

Light winds becoming southeasterly 15 to 20 km/h during the day then becoming light during the afternoon.

Overnight temperatures falling to around 15 with daytime temperatures reaching the low 20s.

Saturday

Partly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers, most likely in the morning and afternoon.

Overnight temperatures falling to around 15 with daytime temperatures reaching the low to mid 20s.

Sunday

Very few showers expected.

Monday

Very few showers expected.