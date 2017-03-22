YOU AGREED: People should get fined for crossing flooded roads

People are taking unnecessary risks when it comes to flooded roads and our readers believe they should be fined.

AFTER a number of callouts for SES to people driving in floodwater, we asked our readers should those rescued be fined.

The answer was a very overwhelming 'yes' with thoughts of the emergency services people who have to do the rescuing, putting their own lives at stake.

The message that came across was simple - if it's flooded, forget it.

Here's what you had to say:

Lee-anne Bostock

Yes, definitely. Those who come to their rescue are mostly volunteers. Away from their families, trying to help people in real need. Then you get these few idiots who think, 'oh yeah, I can get through that bit of water'. They could be keeping these life saving volunteers, ambulance, police and other rescue services, from helping and saving people in real emergency situations. If it says the road is closed or flooded, please heed to this warning people!

Matt Newell

They should be charged for the costs of rescuing them. As taxpayers, we currently subsidise their stupidity.

Leanne Schilg

There should also be a fine on top of the cost, call it the "Stupid People" fine.

Lesley Sullivan

If people drive past road closed signs and get stuck, I also think/hope they should NOT be able to claim insurance!

Ruby Hill

Huge fine, loss of licence and rego cancelled. Maybe then they might think twice.

Michael Thomson

Interestingly everyone is of the same opinion. Perhaps roads should be closed when they become impassable and the matter not left to the discretion of the uninformed.

Sarah Innes

It's more common than not to see tyre marks around a closed sign. Short of putting up massive barriers there isn't a lot you can do to stop a person determined to drive through.

Rohan Adam Wijeyekoon

Yes, they could base it on the depth of the water. The deeper it is, the more you're fined.

Xanthe Dewhurst

Creeks and rivers can rise very quickly - people are removed from reality in cars. Stupid thing to do if creek is flooded.

A couple of people disagreed with the question from Maddy Edwards who asked if someone losing their car or life wasn't enough.