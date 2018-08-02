Yothu Yindi is coming to the Northern Rivers

TOURING: Yothu Yindi and the Treat Project is coming to Lismore.

IT'S Yothu Yindi, but with a 2018 remix added to it.

Yothu Yindi and The Treaty Project was initially launched in 2017, to celebrate the release of the 25th anniversary remix pack of Yothu Yindi's Treaty, and to raise awareness for the need for treaty with Australia's First Nations people.

Yothu Yindi were an Australian musical group with Aboriginal and balanda members, formed in 1986 as a merger of two bands formed in 1985 - a rock group called the Swamp Jockeys and an unnamed Aboriginal folk group.

The new, electronica-driven formation, includes founding members of Yothu Yindi: Witiyana Marika, Stu Kellaway and Kevin Malngay Yunupingu.

They are joined on stage by former band members Shellie Morris and Ben Hakalitz, along with Indigenous singer songwriters Yirrmal (son of Witiyana), Dhapanbal Yunupingu (daughter of the late Dr M. Yunupingu), renowned cabaret artist Kamahi Djordon King and emerging Yolngu singers Yirrnga Yunupingu and Yimala Gurruwiwi.

The line-up also includes multi-instrumentalist Ania Reynolds (the current musical director of Circus Oz), Kellaway's son Roy on guitar, along with DJ and producer Gavin Campbell on additional percussion and on Toraiz SP-16 sampler.

The project aims to tap on the centre of Yothu Yindi's success in the 1990's - Indigenous music, song and dance are powerful tools of protest.

Yothu Yindi & The Treaty Project was inspired by the new remix package celebrating the 25th anniversary of Treaty (Filthy Lucre Remix), which resulted in ARIA Hall of Fame inductees Yothu Yindi reuniting with Gavin Campbell of production outfit Filthy Lucre, in a reinvigorated formation.

This unique, bespoke ensemble performed Treaty at the Closing Ceremony of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games 2018.