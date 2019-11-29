Yorklea girl hits high notes in dressage

WHAT A STAR: Yorklea's Isabella Ennever with her horse and winning ribbon.

YORKLEA’S Isabella Ennever has been hitting high academically and on her horse.

The 15 year old Casino High student was recognised for her high achievement and commitment to her education when she received the Southern Cross University deputy vice chancellor year 10 academic excellence award for 2019.

This follows an excellent yearly results where she duxed each year high school.

To top it off, on Friday, Isabella travelled to Queensland and competed in the Warwick one day horse trials in the sponsored 60cm class.

Isabella placed 7th overall after her dressage competition and then moved up to 5th overall after a clear showjumping round.

In the last event of the competition, Isabella road a the cross country round finishing with no time penalties or jump penalties.

Her efforts put her in first place in the junior riders as well as first in the open category.

Her father John Ennever said it was a truly great week for Isabella.

“I would like to see her acknowledged for all her hard work and dedication to both her education and equestrian achievements,” the proud father said.

Isabella’s achievement continued when she was selected from a strong field of applicants Australia-wide for the Australian Museum’s Lizard Island Research Facility Coral Reef Study Tour 2020.

Isabella will travel to Sydney in April next year and then onto the Lizard Island research facility for a 10-day coral reef study tour with researchers in all matters pertaining to the Great Barrier Reef.