Yogi bears teeth to track down offender

CANINE CRIME-FIGHTER: Richmond Police District's new police dog in training, Yogi the Belgian Shepherd helped officers catch a man they later had to extradite from Queensland to face multiple charges. Liana Turner

POLICE dog Yogi helped officers track and catch a man who allegedly drove a vehicle at them, fled on foot and failed to attend court last May.

On Tuesday morning Richmond Police District announced that a Kyogle man had been arrested in Queensland.

It is alleged the 21-year-old man stole a car from a Kyogle address on May 31.

"On the 2nd June he has pumped petrol from Lismore and Brunswick Heads petrol stations without paying (and) on the 25th June he has stolen a car from a Kingscliff address,” the Richmond Police District posted on Facebook.

"Later that day he pumped petrol from a Goonellabah service station without paying, he then engaged in a dangerous pursuit with police through East Lismore and Wyrallah.”

Police said the vehicle stopped at the end of Barham St where it reversed at police who were approaching the vehicle on foot and officers had to dive out of the way to avoid being run over.

"The 21-year-old then drove his car directly at a police vehicle, and only quick action by police stopped a collision,” police said.

"The 21-year-old drove in a dangerous manner to Beaumont Drive where he crashed his car and ran from police.

"Police dog Yogi tracked the man who surrendered when he was cornered.”

Police said the man was also found to be in possession of car-breaking implements.

He was charged and bail refused by police, but granted court bail, however, later failed to attend court and a warrant was issued.

"On the 11th October police from the Richmond Target Action Group attended an Ipswich address and arrested the 21-year-old ,” they said.

He has been extradited from Queensland and with face multiple driving, weapon and theft charges, was bail refused and will appear at Lismore Local Court today.