Yoghurt pouches, umbrellas,'bikie' gear banned from festival

The Amphitheatre stage at Splendour in the Grass 2018. IAN LAIDLAW

MOTORCYCLE-related apparel linked to criminal organisations, culturally sensitive items, drones, laser lights, yoghurt pouches and chairs are some of the items banned at Splendour in the Grass 2019.

The festival's website has a full page listing everything that organisers do not want to see at North Byron Parklands from tomorrow, and some of those items are:

Protest paraphernalia and banners, no animals (with the exception of service or assistance animals, such as guide dogs), inflatable furniture of any kind, umbrellas (please use a plastic poncho or a raincoat instead), selfie sticks and water pistols.

Also not welcome this year are hydration packs or bladders and sealable pouches (yoghurt, baby food pouches), with the exception of families with children under 12 years of age.

According to the website, "clothing, jewellery or accessory displaying the name of any motorcycle-related or similar organisations or any 'declared organisation' within the meaning of the Crimes (Criminal Organisation Control) Act 2009 is not permitted in the event or at the venue."

Bags larger than an A4 piece of paper (30cm x 20cm) won't be allowed in and so are glass and cans.

The list also includes:

Alcohol brought in from outside of event bars

Illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia

Full or partly full plastic bottles of water, soft drink etc

Fireworks, flares, fire twirling paraphernalia (sticks, balls etc)

Skateboards

Milk / bread crates

Chairs (folding, portable, camping)

Anything studded (i.e. belts, wristbands etc)

Weapons of any kind

Containers of liquid fuel

Video and audio recording devices, including Go Pros (other than mobile phones)

Professional still cameras (small still cameras ARE allowed)

Laser lights

Protest paraphernalia and banners

Any other items considered illegal or dangerous

Culturally sensitive items and attire

Also, organisers have confirmed that there is no pick up/drop off point at the festival venue any more.

The drop off and pick up location is now at Mullumbimby Rugby Leagues Club, 25 Mann's Rd, Mullumbimby. Regular free shuttle buses will run to and from Splendour from this location. There will be an area where vehicles can park up to wait at the end of the night when collecting people and a meeting point manned with security.