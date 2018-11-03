Menu
MUSCLE BUILDING: Excited about the news yoga can reduce chronic disease are Arise.Yoga's Terri Thornton (left) and Francesca Horchuer.
Health

Yoga could reduce diabetes and cancer new study finds

Tobi Loftus
by
3rd Nov 2018 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

YOGA could reduce the risk of diabetes and cancer, new research from the University of Southern Queensland has revealed.

The USQ led study, published in the American Journal of Preventative Medicine recently, analysed publicly available health data on about 400,000 adults in the United States of America.

Dr Jason Bennie, from USQ's Physically Active Lifestyles Research Group, said the analysis showed three quarters of those in the dataset did not meet guidelines for muscle strengthening exercises, such as yoga, weight lifting, sit ups and push ups.

"(The data) showed if you met the guidelines, you were less likely to have a chronic disease," Dr Bennie said.

"We also demonstrate that as few as one or two muscle strengthening exercise sessions a week result in fewer reported health conditions such as diabetes, obesity, and cancer, even after accounting for aerobic exercise levels."

 

Yogis practice their yoga at the Arise.Yoga studio in Harlaxton.
Dr Bennie said the results lined up with findings from recent clinical studies.

"We also identified older adults and those with lower incomes were less likely to meet guidelines," he said. He said he hoped the results would go on to inform future public health initiatives.

Yoga instructor Terri Thornton, who runs Arise.Yoga in Harlaxton, said she was happy to hear about the new research that highlighted some of the health benefits of yoga.

Yoga Facts

  • Yoga has a number of health benefits including building muscle strength, increasing flexibility and improving posture.
  • Yogis from ancient times believed you only had a limited number of breaths in your life and so that's why the craft focusses on deep, long breaths.
  • One of the world's oldest books, the Rigveda, an ancient Hindu text written in about 1500BC, mentions a number of yoga practices.
