Yoga, an activity not as safe you might think

Yoga participants are encouraged to discuss the risks of injury and any pre-existing pain, especially in the upper limbs, with yoga teachers and physiotherapists to explore posture modifications that may results in safer practice.

NORTHERN Rivers yogi's could be surprised to find yoga may be more risky than originally thought.

Research from the University of Sydney shows yoga causes musculoskeletal pain in 10 per cent of people and exacerbates 21% of existing injuries.

The findings come from the first prospective study to investigate injuries caused from recreational participation in yoga.

Lead researcher Associate Professor Evangelos Pappas from the University's Faculty of Health Sciences, said while yoga can be beneficial for musculoskeletal pain, it can also result in it.

"Our study found that the incidence of pain caused by yoga is more than 10% per year, which is comparable to the injury rate of all sports injuries combined among the physically active population," Mr Pappas said.

"This injury rate is up to 10 times higher than has previously been reported. We also found 21% of existing injuries (were) made worse by doing yoga, particularly pre-existing musculoskeletal pain in the upper limbs.

"In terms of severity, more than one-third of cases of pain caused by yoga were serious enough to prevent yoga participation and lasted more than three months.

The shoulders, elbows, wrists and hands were showing as locations of new pain in the study, possibly due to downward dog and similar postures that put weight on the upper limbs.

The concern is people consider it to be a very safe activity but Mr Pappas said 74% of participants in the study reported that existing pain was improved by yoga.

"These findings can be useful for clinicians and individuals to compare the risks of yoga to other exercise enabling them to make informed decisions about which types of activity are best.

"Pain caused by yoga might be prevented by careful performance and participants telling their yoga teachers of injuries they may have prior to participation."

This was a prospective cohort study of 354 people with one-year follow-up.