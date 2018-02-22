Second business in less than a week announces closure

An antique dining table sold through the Lismore Tender Centre

FACEBOOK has again been used to announce the closure of another Lismore business.

The Lismore Tender Centre announced to its customers a few days ago that it would soon be closing its doors.

It reconfirmed this yesterday when it reposted its closure in a few weeks time and that they are not taking anymore goods.

The business encouraged people to come in this weekend for the last Tender Sale and grab a bargain.

No specific reason for the closure was posted.