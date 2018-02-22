Menu
An antique dining table sold through the Lismore Tender Centre
Second business in less than a week announces closure

Samantha Elley
by
22nd Feb 2018 5:27 AM

FACEBOOK has again been used to announce the closure of another Lismore business.

The Lismore Tender Centre announced to its customers a few days ago that it would soon be closing its doors.

It reconfirmed this yesterday when it reposted its closure in a few weeks time and that they are not taking anymore goods.

The business encouraged people to come in this weekend for the last Tender Sale and grab a bargain.

No specific reason for the closure was posted.

Lismore Northern Star
