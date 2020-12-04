YES, YES, YES: We want more traffic lights in Lismore

Plenty of locals are calling for traffic lights at this busy Lismore intersection of Ballina and Wyrallah Rds.

Plenty of locals are calling for traffic lights at this busy Lismore intersection of Ballina and Wyrallah Rds.

SHOULD traffic lights be installed at the intersection of Wyrallah and Ballina Rds?

If it was up to our readers, the answer would be a resounding “yes”.

When we asked the question on The Northern Star’s Facebook page this week, almost 80 per cent of people said they thought traffic lights in that particular spot would be a good idea.

Ally Rice-Finlayson said it was “the worst roundabout”.

“Mainly because of how close two of the entrances are,” she said.

“If you are heading towards Wyrallah from Lismore (past the taco place etc) you have to take your life into your own hands every time there is a small gap. I hate it!”

Sandra Arthur: “Yes. Start at Union St and Bridge St intersection, then intersections with Ballina Rd at Molesworth St, Dawson St and Wyrallah Rd. Would be great during the day. Perhaps they could be amber during the night when not busy.”

Charlene Steyn: “That is one of the worst roundabouts for traffic especially in busy traffic. Got to be so careful and cautious when at any part of this roundabout.”

Corey James: “Yes and lights at the intersection of Invercauld and Ballina Road. It’s a terrible intersection and dangerous when people do U-turns there.”

Kayleen Snow: “Yes, knowing a lot of people do not know how to use a roundabout properly.”

Michael Kuebler: “Yes. Need one at the Union St and Elliot Rd one too, just over Ballina St bridge.”

Braiden Davis: “Yeah it could be good. Might make it easier to get to a few businesses on Ballina Rd after the roundabout.”

Maureenk Behan: “We need them all over town.”

Of course, there were some people who were perfectly happy with the existing roundabout.

Effie Stanley: “Traffic flow isn’t that bad! Love the roundabouts.”

Malcolm Robson: “Learn the rules of roundabouts, they are easy.”

Bruce Lovel: “Lights won’t make any difference to traffic flow. This roundabout works very well.”

Ben Griffin: “No way (do we need traffic lights). We need drivers to understand the road rules.”