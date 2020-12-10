Yes or no? Council wants your feedback on ‘vibrant’ parklets

Tweed Shire Council is seeking feedback on its new parklets in Murwillumbah.

Tweed Shire Council is seeking feedback on its new parklets in Murwillumbah.

A NICE place to take a seat is hard to find but Tweed Shire Council is doing its best to find some tranquilly in Murwillumbah.

The council installed a temporary parklet on Brisbane St, Murwillumbah in September and now its asking the community if it should stay.

Another parklet has also since been installed in Queen St providing a “vibrant dash of colour” to the Murwillumbah streets.

The parklets include artistically designed seats and planter boxes to brighten up the street.

Council is now asking the community whether the parklets should be a permanent feature in Murwillumbah.

The community is being encouraged to complete the survey by January 18.

For more details, visit www.tweed.nsw.gov.au.