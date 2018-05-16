Yes, another reminder: Don't drive though king tide flooding

King tide flooding in the Ballina CBD on May 15, 2018.

King tide flooding in the Ballina CBD on May 15, 2018. Mark Ross

STREETS in Ballina were flooded by last night's king tides, and once again drivers are being reminded not to drive through the salt water.

Last night's high tide peaked at 1.77m just after 8.30pm, but it will be even higher tonight - 1.82m at about 9.15pm.

On Thursday the high tide will be 1.84m just after 10pm.

The high tides will likely continue to affect Ballina streets on Friday and Saturday nights.

Affected roadways should be avoided where possible, because the saltwater can cause significant damage to vehicles.

Roads likely to be affected by king tides and saltwater flooding include:

Tamar Street, Ballina

Riverside Drive, West Ballina

River Street, West Ballina

Burns Point Ferry Road, West Ballina

North Creek Road, North Ballina

Southern Cross Drive, North Ballina

Uralba Road, Uralba

Old Bangalow Road, Tintenbar

Tamarind Dr, Cumbalum.

For road information visit www.myroadinfo.com.au or phone Ballina Shire Council on

1300 864 444.