King tide flooding in the Ballina CBD on May 15, 2018.
Yes, another reminder: Don't drive though king tide flooding

16th May 2018 6:40 AM

STREETS in Ballina were flooded by last night's king tides, and once again drivers are being reminded not to drive through the salt water.

Last night's high tide peaked at 1.77m just after 8.30pm, but it will be even higher tonight - 1.82m at about 9.15pm.

On Thursday the high tide will be 1.84m just after 10pm.

The high tides will likely continue to affect Ballina streets on Friday and Saturday nights.

Affected roadways should be avoided where possible, because the saltwater can cause significant damage to vehicles.

Roads likely to be affected by king tides and saltwater flooding include:

  • Tamar Street, Ballina
  • Riverside Drive, West Ballina
  • River Street, West Ballina
  • Burns Point Ferry Road, West Ballina
  • North Creek Road, North Ballina
  • Southern Cross Drive, North Ballina
  • Uralba Road, Uralba
  • Old Bangalow Road, Tintenbar
  • Tamarind Dr, Cumbalum.

For road information visit www.myroadinfo.com.au or phone Ballina Shire Council on
1300 864 444.

