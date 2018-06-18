Yep, it's cold, but where's the rain?

DID temperatures have you scurrying back inside looking for beanies and scarves this morning?

Most towns on the Northern Rivers experienced their lowest temperatures of the year over the weekend - Casino dropped to 1C this morning, and Lismore to 1C yesterday.

Those battling the cold would not be surprised to hear snow has been reported to the south at Guyra and Glenn Innes overnight.

While staying cold, minimum temperatures on the Northern Rivers were forecast to climb by a few degrees for the rest of the week. Maximum temperatures will hover around 20C.

These aren't the coldest temperatures experienced on the Northern Rivers.

According to weatherzone.com.au, the lowest temperature recorded was -2.0C June 17, 1999 ... in Ballina.

Casino's lowest temperature recorded was -0.7C on June 30, 2004, Lismore's temps dropped to -0.9 on June 21, 2004.

Byron Bay might be the place to be if you're not keen on winter, the lowest recorded temperature there was 6.5C on June 11, 2009.

No significant rain was forecast to fall over the next seven days, which was not good news as rainfall on the Northern Rivers was below average, not only for June, but for the year as well.

Ballina's average yearly rainfall was 1153mm, so far this year, the town has received only 891.6mm.

Rainfall in Lismore was also below average - the yearly average was 780.7, but only 533.2 has fallen this year.

The monthly rainfall figures for Northern Rivers towns are also trending to be below average - Lismore's June long term average was 99.2mm, but has only received 20.8mm for the month so far.

Ballina's rainfall for June so far was 113mm, the long term monthly average was 204.1mm.

Casino has received only 10.4mm for the month, with a long term monthly average of 72.4mm.

However there may be some relief on the way later in the month. The 28-day rain forecast by eldersweather.com.au says: "Rain events originating in the tropics and moving south are possible about June 24 to June 28, and July 22 to July 26".

"Over southern and eastern Australia the cold front events with potential to bring widespread rain are now expected about June 30 to July 4, July 7 to July 11, and July 17 to July 21. ".