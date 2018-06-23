Yellow crazy ants close to eradication from CBD

Milo Yeigh was awarded for his keen eye and dedication after he spotted Yellow Crazy Ants, researched them and alerted Biosecurity thereby helping to prevent a major environmental crisi in the region.

THE NSW Department of Industries believe they are close to eradicating the yellow crazy ants from the Lismore CBD and surrounding areas.

The yellow crazy ant was considered one of the top 100 examples of the world's worst invasive species, with the potential to do serious damage to the local environment and agricultural production.

Following the first reports, NSW DPI and Local Land Services immediately began undertaking surveillance work and developing a control strategy throughout May and June 2018, and have subsequently discovered a number of outlying infestations.

NSW DPI Manager Invasive Species Programs Scott Charlton said they were really happy with the program so far.

"We've been seeing some really good results around the CBD and some of our outlying infestations," Mr Charlton said.

"Although you could probably see some ants, they're actually showing signs of mortality dragged out of nests which is a classic sign for these sorts of programs.

"In terms of where we are going from here, we have a surveillance strategy which is a six months surveillance strategy and it has three prongs."

Part one was a passive surveillance effort.

"We are looking at getting the word out which we feel we have been fairly successful in doing, getting those reports and responding to those reports early," Mr Charlton said.

Part two of the strategy - the DPI are looking at strategic areas around Lismore which they deem to be high risk sites.

"We are also doing a hydrological survey of the river, upstream looking for potential sources of the ants coming down into Lismore for this infestation and downstream where they might of gone after the flood event."

Part three is a proof of freedom exercise where they will do a stratified sample of the whole region.

"We look at 600 sites which are randomly picked and we do a comprehensive survey alluring program at each site.

"That way we can actually model the likelihood of us finding other ants and see where we need treatment or indeed if we have eradicated them all."

At tonight's Lantern Parade the DPI will have an information tent to brief people about what they should be looking for.

"At night time when the event is on there's very little activity. I checked last night, you might see a couple of ants but they are very drowsy and not going anywhere quickly," Mr Charlton said.

"We have talked to the event organisers and they have got clear instructions to inform people that you have to check your clothing and stuff."