Yellow crazy ant invasion spreads

INASIVE PEST: Residents are asked to contact NSW DPI if they spot the invasive Yellow Crazy Ant.

UPDATE 2:02PM - THE New South Wales DPI has confirmed Yellow Crazy Ants have been found outside the Lismore CBD.

On Friday afternoon, NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) said its staff are responding to community reports of yellow crazy ant at two new sites, in the northern rivers area in NSW.

The reports of yellow crazy ant at Terania Creek and Goonellabah were received by DPI after an infestation was recently confirmed in the Lismore CBD, sparking a full-scale treatment and surveillance operation in the area.

NSW DPI Manager Invasive Species Programs, Scott Charlton said the role of the community in efforts to eradicate the yellow crazy ant, which is prohibited matter in NSW, could not be understated.

"The reports we have been receiving are vital to us understanding where the ant infestations are, so we can target treatment and eradication efforts.

"Unfortunately, we can confirm a yellow crazy ant infestation at Terania Creek. We are working with local property owners to investigate where the ants came from while we take immediate steps to control them.

"We have also had a single ant found at Goonellabah and this is being treated as an infested area as no other ants have been found at the property."

The Terania Creek site is a private property including approximately 100 square metres of rugged, steep bush to the north of Lismore, bordering Nightcap National Park.

Movement restrictions preventing the transmission of vegetative matter and soil within a five kilometre radius of the Lismore CBD remain in place. Modifications to the restrictions now allow people whose properties are not infested to move this material after completing an online risk assessment and submitting a movement notification.

"Those people within the five kilometre km area whose properties aren't infested and that are not high risk businesses are now only required to complete an online risk assessment and submit a movement notification to move any materials," Mr Charlton said.

"High risk businesses within the five kilometre area will still require a Biosecurity Permit, and we will be working with them to ensure minimal disruption."

Mr Charlton said NSW DPI is still asking locals to be vigilant.

"We want people to join the hunt for the yellow crazy ant and tell us what they find through our online reporting form," he said.

"By understanding areas that are clear as well as those areas infected we can draw an accurate map to target our management effort.

"While the new finding at Terania Creek is a further challenge, it also is encouraging that the system is working.

"The community has been great in helping us identify infected areas to date, and we are keen to continue working with local residents to ensure this outbreak is contained."

Last month, the Yellow Crazy Ant (Anoplolepis gracilipes) was confirmed in Lismore, the first time in more than a decade the species has been found in NSW.

NSW DPI and North Coast Local Land Services staff have confirmed a baiting program to target central Lismore this highly invasive exotic pest that can spread very quickly, build super colonies and damage local ecosystems.

The species has not been confirmed in the state since being eradicated from Goodwood Island in the Clarence River more than a decade ago.

Yellow crazy ant information is available online.

Residents are urged to report the pest online to www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/antreport or call the Biosecurity Hotline on 1800 680 244.

Meanwhile the NSW DPI reminds people it has imposed movement restrictions on vegetative matter and soil under the Biosecurity Act 2015 within a 5km radius from the Lismore CBD.

Penalties of up to $1000 apply and restrictions apply for three months, until the end of August 2018.