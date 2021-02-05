YEE-HA! Get set for action-packed day at Tenterfield Show

The Tenterfield Show is going ahead this weekend. Photo by Peter Reid.

While many of our much-loved country shows have had to cancel because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tenterfield has pushed ahead will have an action-packed day on Saturday.

It will be officially opened by Lismore MP Janelle Saffin, and she congratulated show society president Matt Duff and three vice presidents Peter Petty, Michael Maher and John Willcocks on bucking the trend.

“Show society secretary Robyn Murray tells me 1919 was the only year the show has not gone ahead and that was because the showground was being used as a quarantine camp during the Spanish flu pandemic,” Ms Saffin said.

“COVID has presented real challenges for show organisers but it is a feather in their cap that they have designed a program to keep exhibitors and showgoers busy from the 8.30am opening ceremony until when the bar shuts around midnight.

“I love our local shows because they bring the best of the country to town, and I’m looking forward to checking out all that the 2021 Tenterfield Show has to offer.”

This year’s Senior Miss Showgirl entrants are Mickela Black, Josie McIntyre, Emma O’Brien, Jessica Stuart and Courtney Watt.

Other highlights this year include:

● Fifteen studs exhibiting more than 60 head in the Stud Cattle Show with Speckle Park, Hereford, Brahman, Simmental, Droughtmaster, Red Poll and Santa Gertrudis breeds

● The Australian Stock Horse feature show, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Australian Stock Horse Society

● National Rodeo Association rodeo

● A good showing of prime lambs after a difficult few years

● Local arts group Make It Tenterfield’s Makeiteers Fashion Parade, featuring upcycled and recycled clothing made by locals

● Pavilion exhibits, including the winners of the Capture Tenterfield photography competition, artworks, floral displays and farm produce.