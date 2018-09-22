Year-round destination has 'real buzz'

POSTCARD PERFECT: Aerial of Yamba with Angourie in the distance to the south.

YAMBA has long been a favourite place for many to spend their holidays.

Perfect beaches, a township that's not yet overrun by commercialism and crowds, and a rural feel make it one of the country's most sought-after destinations.

However, the tide is turning. More and more, accommodation providers are saying there is no such thing as a true holiday season in Yamba, with the months around the usual summer bump and school holidays filled by grey nomads and backpacking adventurers keen to explore our wonderful natural resource.

While infrastructure prices in the town are yet to explode, LJ Hooker Yamba principal Jordan Duckett said it could often take only one major development to move a town along.

"There are changes that have come to the town," he said. "With the (YHA) backpackers opening, now you have a Greyhound bus that stops every day, and since they have come, the town centre has come alive.

"Now there are new restaurants, new coffee shops, new retail and it really has come to life.

"On top of that, the volume of people is increasing, and now it's not just young backpackers getting of the bus. Every different type of person is coming to see what the town is all about.

"It is still a small coastal town, but it's large enough to keep people occupied. The volume of beaches and the easy access, I don't think there's many places like it on the North Coast."

Mr Duckett said as more infrastructure and building projects were planned in the area, not withstanding the already large influx of people from the Pacific Highway and Clarence Correctional Centre builds, the next 10 years would be a very exciting time for Yamba.

"It's common knowledge now that Yamba is within close proximity to many major centres because of the time savings of the highway, and because of that we have a lot of oceanfront and riverfront property being snapped up by Brisbane and Sydney people," he said.

"Certainly, if you're living in Brisbane there's not many better places to have somewhere to come and visit."

Mr Duckett said high demand for property had reduced the amount of rentals and pushed up the price, something that was giving investors a very good deal.

"There are people buying here now with the intention of living here in years to come, or retiring, and in the meantime the rental yields are here to stay," he said.

"For the lifestyle it gives and the returns it gives, it's easy to see why there is a real buzz about the town.

"I think it's a town at the beginning of a strong growth pattern, so whether you want to live or invest here, with everything going on it's becoming very popular for people.

"Long story short, I think purchasing now you'll have a some serious captial gains within 10 years."

It may have the east coast's best kept secret, but word of Yamba's appeal is spreading.

5 reasons why Yamba beats Byron Bay for beach fun

Way more secret spots: Here in the Clarence we have little back beaches with great breaks. Even during school holidays, these aren't as jam-packed as Byron.

Family-friendly: In Yamba, there is plenty to do for the whole family. It's not over-run by recently-18 revellers like Byron.

More choice/variety: Turners Beach, Main Beach, Convent Beach, Lovers Pt, Pippi Beach, all within walking distance, and surfing mecca Angourie just down the road.

Better fishing: Located at the mouth of Clarence River. Byron doesn't have an estuary.

Free parking: Not overcrowded with tourists or blocked up by traffic.

In 2009 Australia Traveller magazine named Yamba its No.1 Best Town: "Liberally blessed with a perfect climate, quasi-bohemian lifestyle and peerless surf beaches. Picture postcard pretty, Yamba prides itself on providing a wholesome, safe and peaceful getaway. Like Byron Bay 20 years ago. Relaxed, unpretentious and all about the community."