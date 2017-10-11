Yarn circles raise issues of living in a rural town

ABOUT 10% of the population in Casino is Aboriginal and Nick Freeburn is looking for common ground.

Nearing the end of his doctoral degree at Southern Cross University, his research investigates contemporary problems Aboriginal people encounter while living in Casino.

"As part of my studies I had made a mini documentary titled On Common Ground, which shows seven local people talking about some of the issues," Mr Freeburn said.

The video includes Richmond Valley mayor Robert Mustow and former mayor Charlie Cox.

"As a social researcher I believe it is imperative that I share my findings back to the community," Mr Freeburn said.

When completed he will hold an exhibition in Casino and all the community will be invited.

"I have the support of Gnibi, College of Indigenous Australian Peoples at Southern Cross University, local organisations and Richmond Valley Council," he said.

He organised a series of yarn circles to uncover Casino's main issues.

The documentary will be released soon.