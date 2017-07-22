Yarn bombing furore shines light on upcoming Kyogle yarn fest

YARN FEST: Kyogle's Yarn Spinning Phenomena on August 12 will shine a light on lost skills and knowledge, says Ruth Tsitimbinis.

A COMMUNITY outcry over Kyogle Council workers' inadvertent destruction of yarn bombing on council bollards earlier this month has only raised the profile of the "subversive" art form, according to Roxy Galley director Ruth Tsitimbinis.

And the plethora of yarn bombing art large and small now dotting the town is just the beginning of a grander vision.

It will all come to a head next month with the the inaugural Yarn Spinning Phenomena event at the Kyogle library precinct on August 9.

The event is about "sharing lost skills and knowledge", Ms Tsitimbinis explained.

"There is a lot of people in our community who are avid knitters and crocheters. This is a chance to see a resurgence in those arts."

Knitting scarfs and sweaters for loved ones is one thing, however, but it seems knitting a wrap for the public streetscape in a recognised Tidy Town has been far more controversial.

SCHOOL YARN: A pre-loved bicycle sitting on an island in the middle of the Kyogle Public School bus drop off area is adorned by an intricate web of yarn. Hamish Broome

Ms Tsitimbinis admitted that some people felt "threatened" by the yarn bombing.

There were also concerns raised about the cleanliness of the works and whether they might harbour dog urine or disease over time.

"People responded to it in a way that was seen as aggressive," Ruth said, "but that's okay, that's about the whole subversive nature of art."

"Someone is putting something somewhere, (then) someone is removing it, doesn't mean either have done anything wrong... it means they've interacted with an arts piece, the giving and the taking."

Kyogle Council general manager Graham Kennett said in prior statement the removal of the art from the council bollards was unintended.

"Council has apologised for the unfortunate outcome, and has set in train improvements to its internal communications."

"Kyogle is a close knit community and Council is now focusing on ensuring the planned yarnspinning event is a colourful and cultural event that everyone can enjoy."

"Council also is working with the yarn bombers to create a voluntary code of conduct so that they can happily and safely practice their form of artistic expression."

Yarn bombing has come to Kyogle in a big way. Hamish Broome

The event on Saturday August 12 is part of an initiative funded by the Country Arts Support Program.

It will feature artists demonstrating yarn spinning, teaching others, with visitors having the opportunity to wrap a small tree to create their own "yarn forest".

There will also be verbal yarning, with a soapbox and the council chamber steps being used as orators' platforms.

Ms Tsitimbinis said there was plenty of benefits in Kyogle embracing the spirit of the event.

"It's about showing the diversity in the art of knitting and crocheting, bringing colour to our environment, dressing inanimate objects into colour and shape, and engaging people to look at their environment," she said.