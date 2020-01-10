Menu
Donna Urquhart of Australia plays Christine Nunn of Australia (right) in the Women's Singles Round of 16 squash on day 2 during the XXI Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, Australia, Friday, April 6, 2018. (AAP Image/Tracey Nearmy)
Sport

Yamba squash star joins in on athlete RFS donation trend

Mitchell Keenan
10th Jan 2020 4:30 PM
SQUASH :Yamba squash star Donna Lobban-Urquhart has joined in on the donation trend pledging funds for the NSW Rural Fire Service at The Tournament of Champions in New York starting tomorrow.

The idea first started when tennis star Nick Kyrgios offered to donate $200 to ‘those affected by the fires’ for every ace he hit and since then, a number of athletes have hopped on board.

“My heart is breaking at the news of the devastating bushfires at home in Australia,” Lobban-Urquhart said in a Facebook post.

“It has been ongoing since September … and there is still no end in sight. The fire fighters (so many of whom are volunteers) have been working day and night and doing an incredible job, but they are up against it.”

Preparing for the high-profile tournament in the United States, Lobban-Urquhart’s first game will take place at 11am tomorrow (AEDT) and the squash star has pledged to donate funds for each point and game.

“To help the cause I am going to donate $1 for every point I win and $2 for every game to the NSW Rural Fire Services, who are doing their best to put a stop to these fires,” she said on the post.

Her sponsors, Harrow Sports have decided to jump on board as she looks to raise awareness and funds for the cause.

“What is even better is that my generous sponsors are going to donate $5 for every point and $10 for every game,” she said.

The Yamba native set the challenge to her support network and the community as NSW looks to rebuild from the horrific disaster.

“If you are willing and able then I challenge you to make your pledge below to match my donation. I will keep you updated on how I get on,” she said.

“Don’t forget, any amount is helpful. Every dollar counts.”

• To join Lobban-Urquhart in her donation, head to rfs.nsw.gov.au/volunteer/support-your-local-brigade to support our heroes.

