Yamba listed as possible cruise ship terminal

YAMBA has been identifed as a potential location for the investigation of a new International cruise ship terminal as part of a future transport blueprint.

Minister for Roads, Maritime and Freight Melinda Pavey, Minister for Transport and Infrastructure Andrew Constance, alongside Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser announced the start of investigations as part of the launch of the government's Future Transport 2056 strategy.

Coffs Harbour has also been listed as another possible site for investigation of the terminal.

"This is a major step, with the need for a facility being recognised in the 10 to 20 year horizon, so early investigations can begin now", Mrs Pavey said.

The new facility has the potential to link in with North Coast tourist hotspots and part of the process will look at how to integrate the proposed port with the wider area.

"The Cruise Industry is booming and is set to get bigger in coming years. A cruise terminal would give the region a share of that industry," Mr Constance said.

Future Transport 2056 is Transport for NSW's new strategy to meet our transport needs over the coming four decades and is currently seeking community feedback.

"The strategy has a strong focus on regional NSW, with an emphasis on customer needs, better connectivity and growing regions," Mr Fraser said.

Future Transport 2056 is currently open for public feedback until December 3, 2017. To view the draft strategy, go to future.transport.nsw.gov.au. Alternately, the Future Transport team will be visiting Port Macquarie on October 30, 2017. Details on our website.