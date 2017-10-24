25°
News

Yamba listed as possible cruise ship terminal

Yamba beaches aerial.
Yamba beaches aerial. Adam Hourigan
Adam Hourigan
by

YAMBA has been identifed as a potential location for the investigation of a new International cruise ship terminal as part of a future transport blueprint.

Minister for Roads, Maritime and Freight Melinda Pavey, Minister for Transport and Infrastructure Andrew Constance, alongside Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser announced the start of investigations as part of the launch of the government's Future Transport 2056 strategy.

Coffs Harbour has also been listed as another possible site for investigation of the terminal.

"This is a major step, with the need for a facility being recognised in the 10 to 20 year horizon, so early investigations can begin now", Mrs Pavey said.

The new facility has the potential to link in with North Coast tourist hotspots and part of the process will look at how to integrate the proposed port with the wider area.

"The Cruise Industry is booming and is set to get bigger in coming years. A cruise terminal would give the region a share of that industry," Mr Constance said.

Future Transport 2056 is Transport for NSW's new strategy to meet our transport needs over the coming four decades and is currently seeking community feedback.

"The strategy has a strong focus on regional NSW, with an emphasis on customer needs, better connectivity and growing regions," Mr Fraser said.

Future Transport 2056 is currently open for public feedback until December 3, 2017. To view the draft strategy, go to future.transport.nsw.gov.au. Alternately, the Future Transport team will be visiting Port Macquarie on October 30, 2017. Details on our website.

Topics:  clarence river cruise editors picks ship terminal transport nsw yamba

Grafton Daily Examiner
Are these the worst road black spots?

Are these the worst road black spots?

TELL us where you think the worst bits of road on the Northern Rivers are located.

Mum-of-two's breast cancer spreads to spine, pelvis, liver

De-anne Harvey with her daughter.

Kyogle woman's desperate bid to help her "beautiful, dear friend"

NBN 'crisis meeting': Frustration from residents, businesses

An NBN "crisis meeting" was recently held in Mullumbimby.

Richmond MP speaks in Parliament about her concerns with the NBN

New home for popular Thai restaurant

A popular Ballina Thai restaurant is relocating.

"We can't wait to show you a sneak peek of our new menus”

Local Partners