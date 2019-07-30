The issue that could ruin this district bowls comp

YAMBA was the only local side to make it into the state pennant finals played at the weekend. In a close finish at South Tamworth, its No 3s lost the flag to Armidale City 57-65.

Result of final: Skip I Parker's team was beaten 17-25; B Johnson's lost 15-23. G Meany's four had the only Yamba win in the decider, finishing on top 25-17.

The No 1s struck the usual tough bunch in its series played at Forster. Ballina was beaten in the first round of their section. The No 1 final was a big 71-37 victory for a powerhouse Cabramatta over Taren Point.

In the No 2s at Shoalhaven, the flag was won by Mona Vale with a 62-58 win over Engadine in the final.

The No 4s at Port City resulted in a 68-54 final win for Junee over Leichhardt.

Gymea and Batlow battled it out in the No5 decider at Halekaluni before Gymea got up to take the flag 55-50.

The No 6s final at Warilla was a decisive 64-46 victory for Kempsey-Macleay over Mounties.

Merimbula beat Merrylands 62-51 to take the No 7 flag at Nelson Bay.

MY VIEW ON STATE PENNANT FINALS

IN AN all-Country final, Yamba almost brought home the flag in the No 3 state pennant final against Armidale City. Great effort - particularly as City sides have won the flag in this grade two years in a row.

An interesting feature to arise each year from the state pennant finals is the top grade belongs exclusively to City clubs while most of the lower grades are the Country's territory. In the weekend's results City didn't do much apart from taking the No 1s.

Yamba's commendable effort could be seen as the result of Clarence River district's refusal to have a No 1 side. While it has no top side, inter-district competition is between Tweed-Byron and Northern Rivers. To make four sides, Northern Rivers is given an East and a West side and an unfair advantage.

Clarence River's stand that it has no No 1s because it would have no chance of winning at the top state level is paying dividends. Yamba's effort shows this is the way to get a state flag.

But is a triangular piece of rag worth the price of ruining a district competition?

Club support

IN these difficult times of trying to organise carnivals it's heartening to see two of the district's smaller clubs scheduling events. Both deserve support.

"Come to the Gateway of the Rainforest, where the sun spends the winter." So says Kyogle club announcing its two-day carnival on August 9-10.

Format for Men's Pairs on the Friday, 10am start, is three games of 14 ends with a prize pool of $1300. On the Saturday it is Open Three-Bowl Triples, 10am start, two games of 15 ends.

Total prizemoney for this is $1100. A feature of both days are the random prizes. Nominations close today (phone 6632 1108).

Urbenville club has an Open Fours carnival on Sunday, September 8. It is three games of 14 ends with a 9am start. For catering purposes names are to be in by September 1 (phone 6634 1269 or Danny on 6634 1300).

Big money

THE Bowls Queensland Awards for Excellence, now in their 20th year, recognise the achievements of community clubs that bring $2.2 billion to the Queensland economy and $850 million in social contributions.

Best bowls club for the second year in a row is Bribie Island. It has gone from strength to strength in a district that has less than 50% of its original clubs remaining.

Booroodabin bowls club, known as The Boo, the first club to open in the northern state in 1888, also won an award this year.

Queensland's 1100 community clubs have a total 2.4 million members and employ 22,000 people with 9000 based in regional areas.

Family focus

WHAT is Get Bowled Over? asks Bowls South Australia. It's an opportunity the state has created where people can play bowls without being locked into the commitment of weekly games and cost. Any family with an Under -18 member can join in.

"With increased pressure on family time and money we aim to create a program that not only attracts a younger generation to the sport but also caters for families to be able to spend time together and create a true community atmosphere," Bowls SA says.

Final swansong

THE Perth Suns team for the 10th Bowls Premier League in November has been bolstered by the inclusion of Jackaroo Lee Schraner. The 37-year-old Schraner recently announced his retirement from international competition. But as the current Australian singles champion of champions, he will represent Australia in the world event in this category in Adelaide this year.

With 61 club titles, 40 at group level, 18 state titles, 14 national and one international title, he will provide Perth with a strong backbone in the Premier League. The others in the team are Western Australia's women's Bowler of the Year Kristina Krstic and Premier League debutant Cody Parker, who has proved himself in the Australian Sides series.