Yamba causes a storm at world surf titles

Yamba Boat crews pose with Glenn Cooper, chairman of Coopers Brewery one of the clubs major sponsors after coming away with two world medals in surfboats.

SURF LIFESAVING: The weather that greeted the Yamba Surf Club at the world titles in Adelaide was dark and stormy, but after the weekend it was the regional club that blew the opposition away.

The three boat crews they took returned with a second and third place finish in the world and rower and sweep oarsman Rodney McSkimming said the club was starting to develop a name in competition.

"For a club the size of Yamba is remarkable, we're competing against some really big boats clubs and we're starting to get a name and people looking up to us," he said.

"When the draws came out you could hear people concerned that they didn't want to be in the heat with Yamba, and that's really exciting."

Arriving Wednesday to winds of more than 100kph and a wrecked beach, it looked uncertain whether the long trip to Adelaide was in vain, but by Friday conditions settled.

The female crew (160+ years) of Leah Essex, Jo King, Andrea Nikas, Tash Hancock with Ray Wiblen as sweep took out third in their division, and also just missed the cut for the quarter finals of the womens reserves.

The mens reserve crew of Dylan Greef, Michael Barker, Zac Brotherson and Ray Wiblen ploughed their way through their heats, topping the point score and qualified comfortably for the final.

In flat conditions with no surf, they were pipped by a boat length in what McSkimming described as a gutsy race.

"They were absolutely wasted after that, they have hearts like Phar Lap. They just couldn't move, and fell out of the boats after what was a really hard race."

McSkimming said the world placing was the start of the mens reserves second year together, and the crew already made many finals last year, but this marked their first time on the podium.

"They do a ranking, and this crew is now ranked 16th in Australia, and the next country club is ranked around 28, and we haven't even competed in all the point score events, but every one we did we made the final, so we're looking forward to a big year this year," he said.

Mr McSkimming said they would now chase the Queensland carnivals in the Navy series, and paid tribute to the training commitment of their teams.

In other results, Dylan Greef ran 8th in hte world 2km run title and David Frakes place seventh in the over 70's ski race.