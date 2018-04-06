Freak wave sinks boat, throws skipper into water

A boat has capsized on the Richmond River bar.

A boat has capsized on the Richmond River bar. Jay Cronan

A MAN is "extremely lucky" to be alive after his yacht was swamped by a large wave on the notorious Ballina bar.

The sailor was trying to cross the Richmond River entrance around 3.30pm yesterday in his 25-ft yacht.

However it was swamped by a wave and started taking on water near the northern breakwall.

A Surf Emergency Response System was activated by police.

NSW Surf Life Saving duty officer Jimmy Keough said the vessel had lost its mast during the trip north from Forster to Brisbane.

The Ballina Jet Rescue Boat, Surf Life Saving duty officers and the Far North Coast Support Operations Group all attended the incident along with NSW Maritime.

The man was brought to shore by the jet boat just after 4pm.

He was treated by paramedics and taken to hospital after ingesting some water and was experiencing chest pain and shortness of breath.

Mr Keough attended and said the man was lucky to have been rescued safely.

"It was a coordinated, joint agency effort with everyone responding quickly which made this rescue a success," he said.

"He is extremely lucky as the ocean conditions are expected to continue to deteriorate over the coming days."

The vessel was unable to towed across the bar due to the conditions and has sunk while being brought back to Lighthouse Beach.