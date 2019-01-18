Yacht capsizes on dangerous Ballina bar

Emergency services are at the Ballina bar after a boat capsized.

A WATER rescue is currently under way after a yacht capsized on the Richmond River bar at Ballina.

An Ambulance NSW spokesman said three people needed assistance.

"We are assisting with an overturned yacht with all the people wearing life-jackets," he said.

"Two people are now on the north side of the riverbank at East Ballina and one person is till in the water and we are looking at winching him up to the helicopter."

It is understood the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was originally tasked to the incident, but then called off.

The Ambulance NSW spokesman said the person still in water had been trying to right the yacht but it appeared he now needed to be rescued.

More to come.