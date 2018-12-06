Xmas gift ideas that can save the planet, and your wallet

DO CHRISTMAS gift giving right this year and consider giving handy gifts that are eco-friendly.

The Plastic Free Byron team are urging Byron Shire residents to reduce their plastic packaging as much as they can this Christmas.

Coordinator of Plastic Free Byron's Make The Switch Program, Coral Latella, said 95 per cent of all plastic packaging is used once and then thrown away as waste or litter.

"Christmas is a time when our use of plastic packaging increases dramatically," she said.

"We are encouraging everyone to think about buying presents for friends and family that reduce litter and change wasteful habits."

Top of the list includes:

Reusable water bottles and coffee cups

Reusable Bags (such as a Boomerang Bag)

Reusable Straw sets

Beeswax food wraps and coverings

Other ideas include fruit and vegetable produce bags, shampoo bars and hand-made soaps that aren't packaged in plastic, and personal care accessories such as a body brush made from eco-friendly biodegradable materials.

These are things which can be found at local markets, or stocked at a number of member businesses.

"Wrap these in natural paper, newspaper, fabric or reuse old gift paper, wrapping in twine.

"When entertaining, consider using your own cutlery and cups, and don't use plastic straws or stirrers - do you really need them?"

It's also a great time of year to dine out.

"One really easy thing you can do is choose to dine at a cafe or restaurant that is certified as a Plastic Free Champion through Plastic Free Byron.

"Choose to support them and let them know you appreciate their hard work and commitment."

To find a list of our member businesses, or join the campaign, visit: www.plasticfreebyron.com/maketheswitch