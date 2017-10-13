Xavier Rudd's house sold for a song

SOLD FOR A SONG: After months on the market, the New Brighton home owned by Xavier Rudd has sold for a reported $2.5 million.

AFTER months on the market, the New Brighton home owned by Xavier Rudd has sold for the proverbial song.

Make that a million dollar song.

Initially listed at $2,695,000, it is understood the price dropped to $2.5 million when agent Katrina Beohm took on the listing.

The price again fell when Ms Beohm who won the Judge's Choice in the 2017 Dance for Cancer, sold the popular musician's home for a reported $2.25 million.

However, there's no doubt as well as a talented musician, Mr Rudd is a businessman as he is believed to have paid around $722,500 for the land in 2012.

Reportedly commissioned Chris Walker Constructions to build the 220sqm home which is the ideal musician's residence as it comes with double glazed windows and quality soundproofing, acoustic insulation in the ceilings, walls and doors.

The buyer who remains anonymous, will have a four bedroom home with a recording studio located on the banks of Marshall's Creek.

As well as a modern kitchen, there's a pizza oven and an and internal wine cellar.

Design magazines have featured the interior as decorated with hand-crafted clay light fittings made by local artisans, hoop pine flooring throughout, and Moroccan Marrakesh rendered walls.

Mr Rudd married holistic wellness trainer Ashley Freeman late last year and listed the Mr Rudd listed the property earlier this year before heading overseas on an international tour through Europe, the US and Canada.