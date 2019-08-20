X-rated wardrobe blunder cut from Bach

Vakoo has revealed the embarrassing wardrobe malfunction that didn’t make it to air on The Bachelor.

One of the latest evictees from The Bachelor has spilled on the moment she nearly bared it all on national television.

Vakoo Kauapirura - along with Monique Morley - was sent packing from the mansion on Thursday after an incredibly awkward private date with Matt Agnew.

Appearing as a guest quizmaster on Have You Been Paying Attention? this week, Vakoo, 23, was asked about the highlight of her time on the show.

"It wasn't shown on camera, but there was a little scene where Matt came to get me, and I went to hug him, and I was wearing a strapless dress and my t**s fell out," she told host Tom Gleisner.

"And then he took his jacket - because obviously the cameras would have seen if I had turned - and he took his jacket off and covered me with it."

Vakoo added: "Why was that a highlight? I don't know."

The NSW-based model stumbled into another awkward moment with Gleisner when he asked her if she was "glad to be out of the (Bachelor) house".

"Yes!" she replied emphatically before quickly backtracking: "Uh, no, no, I mean I'm happy to be out, but I would have loved to continue obviously 'cause Matt is a great man … No, he's great. He's tall, he has really nice teeth …"

Have You Been Paying Attention? airs Mondays at 8.30pm on Ten.