Offbeat

X-rated error in wife’s photo

21st Nov 2018 8:37 AM

A MAN has shared what was meant to be a cool photo of his wife during a running event but one rude mistake made for a very awkward picture.

The couple were attending a rave-themed marathon event when the husband decided to snap a picture of his wife standing in front of a light board.

But the silhouette of what appears to be a jacket sleeve turned the innocent photo into something very rude.

The husband uploaded the photo to Reddit to see if other users could spot the X-rated error.

The unfortunate placement of a jumper hanging between her legs made it look like the woman wasn't really a woman at all.

Relax guys, it's just a jumper sleeve. Picture: SunknLiner/Reddit
Relax guys, it's just a jumper sleeve. Picture: SunknLiner/Reddit

Other users were quick to spot the hilarious mistake, with one user jokingly asking: "How does she run like that?"

"Are you sure you're not the wife?" another asked.

