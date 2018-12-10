X Factor celeb helps Lismore celebrate Christmas

X FACTOR winner Samantha Jade signed her new album for fans in preparation for her performance at Carols in the Heart on Sunday.

Winter Wonderland in Lismore welcomed the popular singer and actor from Perth to inscribe her signature on her new album, The Magic Of Christmas, for those ready for Christmas.

Lismore local Shenay Short brought her three-month-old daughter for a cuddle and to meet the star in person.

"She is an amazing singer and I know lots of her songs, I love the fact she is doing Christmas songs and bringing Christmas back in. I'm going to see her tonight at carols and I am taking daughter because she can't miss it either,” Ms Short said.

Samantha Jade is ready to perform and enjoying meeting her fans.

"I was really excited because I have my own album this year of Christmas songs, so I'm a big carol person and am excited to sing some songs on the new record,” Ms Jade said.

"I'll be singing some old songs and carols, some fast ones for the kids to dance to and some slow ones too.”

Santa's Wonderland opened on December 1 and will be open until Christmas day, closing Christmas Eve.

The wonderland opens from 10am until 2pm for photos with Santa and later in the afternoon from 2pm until 4pm for letter writing activities, a rest area for grown-ups and a Santa cinema for the kids.

Acting city centre manager, Andrew Walker, said the Wonderland had attracted more than 1000 people since opening in December.

"We have the Country Women's Association ladies gift wrapping and it's all about activating the Lismore CBD and Molesworth St in particular, so we are here to let everyone know that the CBD is a great place to shop and a great place to come and visit Santa and Samantha of course,” Mr Walker said.

"We are excited to have Samantha down here this morning to meet some of her local fans, and we all look forward to seeing her tonight at Crozier Field.”