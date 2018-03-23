Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Byron Writers Festival annual mentorship is up for grabs
Byron Writers Festival annual mentorship is up for grabs fstop123
Books

Writing utopia awaits as writer mentorship opens

JASMINE BURKE
by
23rd Mar 2018 11:00 AM

FANCY finishing or tidying up that manuscript you've been working on in a glorious writing-style retreat?

The Byron Writers Festival annual Residential Mentorship is now taking applications for 2018.

Every year, this opportunity provides five days in a Byron shire location with accommodation and meals provided, one-on-one mentoring with Marele Day and the company of three other committed writers.

Taking place May 14-18 at a retreat in Possum Creek, this opportunity to participate in a writing experience has proved to be a launch pad for many regional writers.

Marele Day, who has mentored the program for 17 years said, "the Residential Mentorship helps the writer fully realise the potential of their work."

Established in 2001, the roll call of past participants who are now published authors includes Sarah Armstrong, Jesse Blackadder, Lisa Walkern, and Mirandi Riwoe, whose novella The Fish Girl was recently shortlisted for the illustrious Stella Prize.

2018 Stella Prize shortlisted author Mirandi Riwoe said: "Being awarded a mentored residency with Marele was really the first indicator that I might finally be on the right track with my creative writing. What an amazing opportunity and experience."

The opportunity is for writers of fiction and creative non-fiction with a manuscript in progress.

Applications are now open and will close April 5. For details head to byronwritersfestival.com/members/residential-mentorship.

byron writers festival northern star community writer
Lismore Northern Star
Hundreds allegedly filmed using Lismore public toilets

Hundreds allegedly filmed using Lismore public toilets

News A 44-YEAR-OLD man has been charged after inadvertently filming a plainclothes police officer in a public toilet cubicle, it is alleged.

  • 23rd Mar 2018 2:12 PM
14-year-old lifesaver's amazing act of kindness

14-year-old lifesaver's amazing act of kindness

Community Ballina teenager went out of his way to help a woman on the beach

North Coast stuck between wild weather systems

North Coast stuck between wild weather systems

Weather The Northern Rivers is stuck in between two major weather events

'I hate country music'... but here's $35,000 for a festival

'I hate country music'... but here's $35,000 for a festival

News Council offers extra help to Ballina Country Music Festival

Local Partners