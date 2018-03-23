Writing utopia awaits as writer mentorship opens

Byron Writers Festival annual mentorship is up for grabs

Byron Writers Festival annual mentorship is up for grabs

FANCY finishing or tidying up that manuscript you've been working on in a glorious writing-style retreat?

The Byron Writers Festival annual Residential Mentorship is now taking applications for 2018.

Every year, this opportunity provides five days in a Byron shire location with accommodation and meals provided, one-on-one mentoring with Marele Day and the company of three other committed writers.

Taking place May 14-18 at a retreat in Possum Creek, this opportunity to participate in a writing experience has proved to be a launch pad for many regional writers.

Marele Day, who has mentored the program for 17 years said, "the Residential Mentorship helps the writer fully realise the potential of their work."

Established in 2001, the roll call of past participants who are now published authors includes Sarah Armstrong, Jesse Blackadder, Lisa Walkern, and Mirandi Riwoe, whose novella The Fish Girl was recently shortlisted for the illustrious Stella Prize.

2018 Stella Prize shortlisted author Mirandi Riwoe said: "Being awarded a mentored residency with Marele was really the first indicator that I might finally be on the right track with my creative writing. What an amazing opportunity and experience."

The opportunity is for writers of fiction and creative non-fiction with a manuscript in progress.

Applications are now open and will close April 5. For details head to byronwritersfestival.com/members/residential-mentorship.