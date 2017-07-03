Writers festival authors coming to Casino

Zacharey Jane is one of the writers travelling west on the Byron Writers Festival Road Trip. Photo Contributed

BYRON Writers Festival Road Trip will ride again this year, heading west to the towns of Casino, Glen Innes and Tenterfield between July 31 and August 2.

Byron Writers Festival, the StoryBoard program and the colourful StoryBoard bus will be transporting a group of authors out to meet with readers in the heartland of Australian bush mythology.

Spoken word artist Miles Merrill and novelists Sophie Green (Hamley), author of The Inaugural Meeting of the Fairvale Ladies Book Club, and Jennifer Down, author of Pulse Points and Our Magic Hour, will saddle up with jillaroo tour manager and writer Zacharey Jane.

Festival Director Edwina Johnson said, 'This is the fourth year of the Byron Writers Festival Road Trip.”

"It has been a great success, boasting an award winning alumni and inspiring great writing such as Nick Earl's novella 'Vancouver',” she said.

"The Northern Rivers tablelands is so rich in Australian folklore.

"We are thrilled to take the Road Trip west to share these three amazing writers with literature lovers in the bush.”

While in each town the group will be sharing their penmanship with local readers and writers in a series of workshops, discussions and conversations, thrashing out the rival merits of bush poetry versus rap, rural romance versus post-punk fiction.

The evening events will be off-the-page entertaining, with something for book lovers of all ages.

StoryBoard and Byron Writers Festival Road Trip events are free and open to the public.

Byron Writers Festival Road Trip will be visiting:

Casino - Monday 31 July, 7pm, Casino RSM Club, 162 Canterbury Street

Glen Innes - Tuesday 1 August, 7.30pm, Glen Innes Chapel Theatre, 143 Bourke Street

Tenterfield - Wednesday 2 August, 7pm, Sir Henry Parkes Memorial School of the Arts, 201/205 Rouse Street