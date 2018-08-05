Writers Festival authors bloom

DARING TO DRIVE: Manal al-Sharif shares her passion for breaking new ground for women in Saudi Arabia.

DARING TO DRIVE: Manal al-Sharif shares her passion for breaking new ground for women in Saudi Arabia. Jennifer Crawley

IT takes all sorts to write a book and all sorts to read them.

A Saudi author who became one of the first women in her country to agitate for women's right to drive and a Tasmanian single mother who was elected to the Australian Federal Parliament spoke in front of more than 12000 people at the Byron Bay Writers Festival this weekend.

Manal al-Sharif, author of Daring to Drive: A Saudi's Woman's Awakening, is a computer scientist and lives in Sydney.

Ms al-Sharif was arrested in Saudi Arabia after video of her driving was released on the internet. She was released on bail on the conditions of returning for questioning if requested, not driving and not talking to the media.

Following her driving campaign, Ms al-Sharif has remained a critic of the Saudi government.

Her work has been recognised by Foreign Policy, Time, and the Oslo Freedom Forum.

She says she is unable to go back to Saudi Arabia because of her activism.

"Personally I'm not afraid if anyone judges me, I'm just me and I've never been happier,'' Ms al-Sharif said.

"For the first time in my life I meet myself.

"There is so much potential in this country - you don't realise how powerful you could be in the world

"Sometimes its good to be pushed out of your comfort zone.

"Women are biggest advantage in my country because they have to fight to be alive.

"Rumi says bloom where God plants you - so I will bloom wherever I am placed.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

Former Senator Jacqui Lambie, author of autobiography Rebel Without A Cause, is no stranger to the North Coast.

She visited Lismore a month ago after a cousin died in Lismore Base Hospital.

"It was sad but I loved the people, I loved the place,” Ms Lambie said.

Ms Lambie was elected to the Senate at the 2013 federal election as a member of the Palmer United Party.

In November 2014, Ms Lambie resigned from the Palmer United Party to sit in the Senate as an independent.

In May 2015, she formed the Jacqui Lambie Network political party with herself leader.

She was elected to a six-year term in her own right at the 2016 federal election but resigned in November, 2017 when it was revealed she held British dual citizenship, inherited from her Scottish-born father.

"It's been a little bit difficult but I'm hanging in there.

"I've grown into it and I've changed.”