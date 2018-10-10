Wright wiped out of world title race

WIPE OUT: Tyler Wright has missed four straight world championship tour events with an ongoing illness.

FORMER Lennox Head surfer Tyler Wright can start planning for next year with the world title a chance of being decided at the Roxy Pro in France this week.

Ongoing illness has wiped Wright out of world title contention with the Roxy Pro the fourth straight event she has been forced to withdraw from.

The 24-year-old was aiming for a third straight title this year but has not competed since reaching the semi-finals of the Uluwatu Pro in June.

Wright battled through a knee injury last year to clinch her second world title in the final event of the year at Hawaii.

Her older brother Owen Wright is ranked fifth in the men's world rankings and is competing in the Quiksilver Pro at France.

Mikey Wright is also there and 11th on the leaderboard.

Meanwhile, Tweed Heads surfer Stephanie Gilmore can win the women's world title in France.

She has a reasonable lead over second placed American Lakey Peterson and is aiming for a seventh world title.

Both surfers have already advanced to the third round of the competition.

Gilmore won her fifth at France in 2012 and could replicate the win again this year.

"France is definitely one of my favourite stops on tour," Gilmore said.

"To have the yellow Jeep Leader Jersey here is really cool.

"It's also nerve-wracking, but I'm here for one thing: to win and do my very best.

"When we get to this end of the year it's where all the magic, all the drama, all of those things happen.

"This year has been unique to me competitively because I have found clarity on why I love doing it. I feel so at home and confident when I'm at those events and I think I missed that for a couple of years.

"There is a lot of noise, especially around this event, of all the scenarios that can happen and I try to block it out. But it's also good to feel that momentum and the energy, it's not good to hide from it.

"This is what we're here for."