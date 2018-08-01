Wright up against it in world title race

TOUGH TIMES: Former Lennox Head surfer Tyler Wright has pulled out of another WSL event.

TOUGH TIMES: Former Lennox Head surfer Tyler Wright has pulled out of another WSL event. Kelly Cestari

A BAD case of the flu could deny former Lennox Head surfer Tyler Wright a third straight world title.

Wright has pulled out of the last two World Surf League events and is sitting fifth on the world rankings.

Having already missed the J-Bay Open in South Africa earlier this month, the 24-year-old is currently sit out of the Vans US Open of Surfing in California.

It will be close to a two month lay-off if she returns in time for the Surf Ranch Pro event which is scheduled to start September 6.

It was hoped she would be back in time for the current event with the world title race heating up.

"Unfortunately I will be withdrawing from Vans US Open of Surfing,” Wright said.

"I'm still recovering from Influenza A. I'm home with the doggos getting better, but still a long way from full strength.”

A fairytale finish to the season is not out of the question for right after she claimed the world title when it looked out of reach in the final event of the season last year

She will need a big performance at the Roxy Pro at France in October which is an event she won back-to-back in 2014 and 2015.

From there Wright would need to back it up and go deep in the final event of the year at the Hawaii Women's Pro at Maui in December.

The Wright family are also no strangers to health concerns and having to overcome adversity.

Her older brother Owen Wright missed a full year of competition in 2016 when he was recovering from a surfing accident in Hawaii.

He returned with a bang last year beating Byron Bay resident Matt Wilkinson in the final of the Quiksilver Pro on the Gold Coast.

Both men are currently in America competing in the men's part of the US Open.

Wright is just outside the top 10 in 11 while younger brother Mikey Wright has been a wildcard at WSL events this year and is currently ranked ninth.

Wilkinson is struggling in 30th and is unlikely to re-qualify for the tour next year.