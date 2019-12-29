Wright has his back to the wall

Former Lennox Head surfer Mikey Wright faces a tough battle to stay on the WSL Tour next year. Photo Kelly Cestari

AN ONGOING back injury will see former Lennox Head surfer Mikey Wright battle to retain his place on the World Surf League tour next year.

Wright has made the professional tour twice while a persistent back injury has brought him undone both times.

He will need to overcome Italian surfer and close friend Leonardo Fioravanti for the final wildcard spot.

They go as far back as their teenage years surfing together when Fiorvanti was a regular guest of the Wright family when they were part of the Lennox-Ballina Boardriders club.

“We have a unique situation with the WSL men’s wildcards for the 2020 season,” WSL event organiser Pat O’Connell said.

“After reviewing our criteria, as well as the independent medical board assessments, we believe both Leonardo Fioravanti and Mikey Wright have equitable cases for the second 2020 wildcard.

“After working with our event partners and speaking to both surfers, we have arranged for both Leo and Mikey to compete in the first three CT events of 2020 - Gold Coast, Bells Beach, and Margaret River.

“The surfer who finishes highest on the rankings across that opening Australian leg will receive the second WSL wildcard for the remainder of the 2020 season.”

Meanwhile, Mikey’s older sister Tyler Wright has received the women’s wildcard for next year.

She won back-to-back world titles in 2016 and 2017 before having to step away from the sport with ongoing health issues from a virus she picked up overseas.

Wright missed half of 2018 and only made it back in time for the final event of 2019 where she made the final of the Maui Pro in Hawaii earlier this month.

Suffolk Park surfer Soli Bailey will have to go back through the Qualifying Series next year after finishing 30th in his debut season on the professional tour.

Lennox Head’s Stu Kennedy has been slogging it out on the QS after he spent two full seasons on the pro tour.

He only missed out of requalifying by one spot and could be called into early events if a spot opens up as an injury replacement.

It could be the biggest year of all for the oldest Wright sibling with Owen in the provisional Australian team for the Olympic Games in Tokyo.